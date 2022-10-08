Intensify mass vaccination of cattle to control LSD in Ramban: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal: National Conference leader and district president Ramban, Mir Sajjad Shaheen has expressed grave concern over the rapid spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in district Ramban particularly in Banihal and Gool areas.

He has demanded mass vaccination of cattle to contain the rapid spread of the disease in the district.

He said that the farmers are worried about the spread of this disease, which has resulted in death of dozens of cattle besides fall in milk production and can lead to large scale mortality in the affected animals.

“There is no let up in the viral animal disease in entire Banihal and it's adjoining areas including Gool as the desease has wrecked havoc in many areas of Banihal resulting into death of N number of Animals in Khari, Trigam, Mahu-Mangit, Sarachi, Nowgam, Amkote,Thachi, Dardahi, Sarbagni, Chaka, Neel , Sumar, Pogal-Paristan, Tanka, Chamalwas ,Chaknarwah and other areas,” Shaheen said.

He has appealed to the LG lead Administration to consider vaccinating all the cattle to contain the spread of LSD," adding that, "Taking lessons from Covid-19, we would like the government to carry out mass vaccination of all the cattle.