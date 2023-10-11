INTER-STATE NARCOTIC NETWORK | Another key accused held in Punjab

Ramban: In a major breakthrough in the 30-kg Cocaine recovery case of Banihal in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir Police with their counterpart Punjab Police Wednesday arrested another key accused from Dakha, Punjab.
Official sources said, “A narcotic smuggler was arrested from Dakha Punjab and Rs 4.94 Cr cash and a revolver, besides 38 fake high-security number plates were recovered from his possession. More arrests are on the cards as raids are being conducted in Kashmir and Punjab.”
Earlier, DGP Punjab, this morning, wrote on social media platform ‘X’, “Big Blow to inter-state narcotic network: J&K Police & Punjab Police, in a joint operation have apprehended one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha and seized Rs 4.94 crores along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and 1 revolver.”
“He is one of the key accused in 30 kg of narcotics recently recovered in (Ramban district of) Jammu. Investigations ongoing to establish backward & forward linkages,” he further informed.
On October 1, Ramban Police had arrested two Punjab residents when 30 kg of narcotic (Cocaine) was recovered from their car at Railway Chowk Banihal on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma had stated that one Innova vehicle, bearing registration HR2W-4925, coming from Kashmir towards Jammu was intercepted at Railway Chowk Banihal from which 30 Kg cocaine-like substance having an approximate value of Rs 300 Cr in the international black market was recovered and two persons were apprehended.
A case FIR number 242 of 2023 under sections 8/21/22/29 NDPS stands registered at Police Station Banihal and an investigation was set into motion.