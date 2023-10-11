INTER-STATE NARCOTIC NETWORK | Another key accused held in Punjab

Ramban: In a major breakthrough in the 30-kg Cocaine recovery case of Banihal in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir Police with their counterpart Punjab Police Wednesday arrested another key accused from Dakha, Punjab.

Official sources said, “A narcotic smuggler was arrested from Dakha Punjab and Rs 4.94 Cr cash and a revolver, besides 38 fake high-security number plates were recovered from his possession. More arrests are on the cards as raids are being conducted in Kashmir and Punjab.”

Earlier, DGP Punjab, this morning, wrote on social media platform ‘X’, “Big Blow to inter-state narcotic network: J&K Police & Punjab Police, in a joint operation have apprehended one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha and seized Rs 4.94 crores along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and 1 revolver.”

“He is one of the key accused in 30 kg of narcotics recently recovered in (Ramban district of) Jammu. Investigations ongoing to establish backward & forward linkages,” he further informed.