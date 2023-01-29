International conference on languages, literature and folklore enter 2nd day

Jammu: The international conference on language, literature and folklore today continued on the second day at the Cluster University of Jammu.
In this international conference, over 300 papers were presented, mostly online during the conference by the academicians, scholars, teachers from universities within the country and various countries.
The conference was hosted in blended mode by the department of Linguistics and Literature School of Humanities and Liberal Arts, Cluster University of Jammu. Around 350 participants and 4/5 international universtiries participated in the conference.
Professor, National Law University, Delhi, Dr Prasannanshu was invited to deliver his lecture in the conference.
While speaking on the sideline of the conference, he said: “Research in language is an important part in any field whether student or professional. Therefore, the research in language is very important in school, college and university levels and it should be integrated with all subjects.”
Meanwhile, Dean Humanities and Liberal Arts, Cluster University of Jammu, Geetanjali A Rana said that: “Through this conference, we wanted to convey to the people the importance of the language especially the endangered languages and local languages which have gradually losing popularity among the people.”