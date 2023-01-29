International conference on languages, literature and folklore enter 2nd day

Jammu: The international conference on language, literature and folklore today continued on the second day at the Cluster University of Jammu.

In this international conference, over 300 papers were presented, mostly online during the conference by the academicians, scholars, teachers from universities within the country and various countries.

The conference was hosted in blended mode by the department of Linguistics and Literature School of Humanities and Liberal Arts, Cluster University of Jammu. Around 350 participants and 4/5 international universtiries participated in the conference.