INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | DGP lauds J&K Women Police personnel

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that without mentioning the contribution of J&K Women Police personnel any discussion about the J&K Police was incomplete.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking at a function organised by IRP 15th Battalion to celebrate International Women’s Day and to felicitate women officers and officials for their contribution to the department and society at Police Auditorium Gulshan Ground, the DGP congratulated all the women on the occasion.