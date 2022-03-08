INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | DGP lauds J&K Women Police personnel

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that without mentioning the contribution of J&K Women Police personnel any discussion about the J&K Police was incomplete.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking at a function organised by IRP 15th Battalion to celebrate International Women’s Day and to felicitate women officers and officials for their contribution to the department and society at Police Auditorium Gulshan Ground, the DGP congratulated all the women on the occasion.
He said that the J&K Women Police personnel play a very important role in counter-insurgency operations.
The DGP presented mementos and certificates to the six women police officers and soldiers of the IRP 15th battalion who played an exceptional role in different fields and society.
Those who were felicitated include Inspector Neena Chib, Head Constable (HC) Pushpa Choudhary, HC Shenaz Bano, HC Sunita Devi, HC Sushma Devi, and Selection Grade Constable Renu Bala.
In his welcome address, Commandant IRP 15th Bn Mubassir Latifi saluted the spirit of all women police forces who were rendering their services to the society besides looking after their families.