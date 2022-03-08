INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | IASOWA J&K felicitates female IAS officers

Jammu: IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA) J&K Tuesday celebrated International Women's Day's Day 2022 cum Holi Milan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the function was organised by IASOWA under the supervision of President IASOWA Amita Mehta, an environmentalist, and wife of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.
Manu Bhatnagar, the wife of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar, and members of IASOWA were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Amita Mehta felicitated two IAS female officers Mandeep Kaur and Syed Sehrish Asgar, and said that these two officers had inspired hundreds of other women to achieve their dreams as they did.
She said that these female officers discharge their duties with sheer professionalism and have balanced their professional and domestic life beautifully.
She also recited her poem ‘Dharti ka Dil’.
Speaking about IASOWA, Amita Mehta informed that the motto of the organisation is to empower women, children and to protect the environment.