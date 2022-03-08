INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | IASOWA J&K felicitates female IAS officers

Manu Bhatnagar, the wife of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar, and members of IASOWA were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Amita Mehta felicitated two IAS female officers Mandeep Kaur and Syed Sehrish Asgar, and said that these two officers had inspired hundreds of other women to achieve their dreams as they did.

She said that these female officers discharge their duties with sheer professionalism and have balanced their professional and domestic life beautifully.