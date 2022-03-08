INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | JKRLM celebrates day at B K Pora

Srinagar: JKRLM celebrated International Women’s Day here at B K Pora Block.

A statement issued here said that at the Cluster Level Federations different activities were carried out celebrating the success of Self Help Group members.

Also at Block Mission Management an event was organized and a plantation drive started in the premises of Higher Secondary School B K Pora.

Block Development Officer Sajad Ahmad, Block Program Manager JKRLM Madina Bukhari, and Principal GHHS B K Pora were present on the occasion.