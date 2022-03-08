INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | JKRLM celebrates day at B K Pora

Srinagar: JKRLM celebrated International Women’s Day here at B K Pora Block.
A statement issued here said that at the Cluster Level Federations different activities were carried out celebrating the success of Self Help Group members.
Also at Block Mission Management an event was organized and a plantation drive started in the premises of Higher Secondary School B K Pora.
Block Development Officer Sajad Ahmad, Block Program Manager JKRLM Madina Bukhari, and Principal GHHS B K Pora were present on the occasion.
All across the block 500 tree saplings would be planted during the plantation campaign.
On the occasion, Block Program Manager Madina Bukhari thanked DFO Seed Development Division Srinagar Iqbal Ahmad Lone and Range Officer Muhammad Hilal Mir for providing saplings.
She also thanked Mission Director Syed Sehrish Asgar for her continued support and guidance in making JKRLMs intervention highly effective at the ground level.