INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | ‘World will prosper when women get equal opportunities’

Srinagar: Asserting that gender equality was not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Tuesday said that the present era marked the biggest social change due to the removal of inequality among genders which gave due recognition to women of the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisor Khan made these remarks while addressing a gathering of womenfolk on the occasion of International Women’s Day here.
He said that for any progressive society, women needed to get ample space to express themselves as they form the cornerstone of households.
Advisor Khan said that the entire world would prosper when countries and organisations work to ensure that every woman gets the same opportunities to grow and progress.
Highlighting this year’s theme of International Women’s Day ‘Breaking the Bias’, he said that the time had gone when there used to be biased against women.
Advisor Khan said that the world which used to be male-dominated had now changed and the women were making a niche for themselves in today’s modern times and gaining their fair share of power in all fields of life.
Elucidating the contribution of J&K in different fields, he said that women from J&K were making a significant impact in different fields with their persistent and constructive efforts of nation-building.
Advisor Khan said that women had raised the honour of J&K as well as the country across the world in the fields of business, sports, education, agriculture, engineering, innovation, and medicine.
He also lauded Rakshanda Mehak from Jammu who clinched a bronze medal in World Deaf Judo Championship held in France.
Advisor Khan also praised the Wheel Chair Basketball player Insha Bashir for making the country proud.
He said that women were a beacon of light for society and no one could stop them from realising their dreams adding that they would be the face of ‘Naya J&K and Naya Bharat’.
Advisor Khan also felicitated 10th and 12th class meritorious girl students, girl sportspersons, businesswomen, and several women welfare officers on the occasion.