INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY | ‘World will prosper when women get equal opportunities’

Srinagar: Asserting that gender equality was not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Tuesday said that the present era marked the biggest social change due to the removal of inequality among genders which gave due recognition to women of the country.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisor Khan made these remarks while addressing a gathering of womenfolk on the occasion of International Women’s Day here.