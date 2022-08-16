International Youth Day celebrated at Ibn Sina College

Srinagar: International Youth Day was celebrated and organised in Ibn Sina College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Ompora Budgam on August 12.
According to a press note, the function was held under the leadership and guidance of Haleema Akhtar, Principal of the College and in pursuance of the instructions conveyed by J&K Paramedical Nursing Council, Government Medical College Srinagar.
A number of activities were held. Those included mobile film directing competition, involving the youth in creating films of creating a world of all ages, one minute extempore and speeches, reel making competition, poster making competition, poster making/info graphic on HI or youth, and short stories competition (enacting/ scripting/telling/on spot story making).
The event was conducted successfully, witnessed by Chairman and Director of the Institution, all faculty viz. teaching, non-teaching members and the students.
The participant faculty and students were felicitated with participation certificates for their encouragement.
The Chairman appreciated and congratulated the Principal ,concerned staff and students for putting in their best efforts to make the event successful and fruitful.
It was desired by the Principal that such programmes should be organised in future as well to boost the overall knowledge of students.