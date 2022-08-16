International Youth Day celebrated at Ibn Sina College

Srinagar: International Youth Day was celebrated and organised in Ibn Sina College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Ompora Budgam on August 12.

According to a press note, the function was held under the leadership and guidance of Haleema Akhtar, Principal of the College and in pursuance of the instructions conveyed by J&K Paramedical Nursing Council, Government Medical College Srinagar.

A number of activities were held. Those included mobile film directing competition, involving the youth in creating films of creating a world of all ages, one minute extempore and speeches, reel making competition, poster making competition, poster making/info graphic on HI or youth, and short stories competition (enacting/ scripting/telling/on spot story making).