‘Involve locals in development activity’

Stressing on the officers to work in a mission mode to identify the sites for all 1500 Amrit Sarovars, he called upon them to start work at the earliest on each one of them.

Asking for using the work season efficiently, Mehta called on delivering all Amrit Sarovars well before the set deadline of August 15, 2023.

He advised the officers to consider the monsoons in the areas which receive heavy rainfall during it and complete all excavations and earthwork before its onset.