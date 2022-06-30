‘Involve locals in development activity’

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday called for engaging locals and Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) in development activities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the J&K-level committee constituted for Amrit Sarovar, Mehta impressed upon the officers to carry out development works with the cooperation of the people and asked the officers to fully involve locals and PRIs in the development activity in consonance with the major aims of Mission Amrit Sarovar flagship scheme.
Stressing on the officers to work in a mission mode to identify the sites for all 1500 Amrit Sarovars, he called upon them to start work at the earliest on each one of them.
Asking for using the work season efficiently, Mehta called on delivering all Amrit Sarovars well before the set deadline of August 15, 2023.
He advised the officers to consider the monsoons in the areas which receive heavy rainfall during it and complete all excavations and earthwork before its onset.
Highlighting the importance of such assets for village life, the chief secretary called them milestones of progress.
He emphasised meeting all the relevant guidelines while creating these assets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission Amrit Sarovar on April 24, 2022, on National Panchayat Day to conserve water for the future.
Under this programme a total of about 50,000 Amrit Sarovar are to be constructed or rejuvenated in the entire India.
Amrit Sarovars are to be constructed on at least an acre of land with a water holding capacity of about 10,000 cubic meters.
The mission aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
Recently, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated 100 Amrit Sarovars completed at a total cost of Rs 44.41 crore to the people of J&K.