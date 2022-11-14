IPS officers interact with DGP, senior officers of Kashmir Zone

Jammu: A group of IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhhai Patel National Police Academy Hyderabad who are on Bharat Darshan tour called on and interacted with the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers of Kashmir Zone at Gazetted Officers’ Mess Humama, Budgam. The probationary officers were given know-how about the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
At the outset of the interactive session the DGP welcomed the visiting officers. He gave an overview of working of the force in different wings, units and districts besides working of special operation groups against the anti national elements.
He said that the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir is also an outcome of strenuous efforts of J&K Police along with other security forces. He said that all the forces and administration are working day & night for the long lasting peace in the UT.
The DGP said that J&K Police is doing multifarious duties which include counter terrorism, police bandobasts, investigations besides providing various services to general people.
He said that despite various odds, J&K Police has been on fore front of tackling the Pak sponsored terrorism, radicalisation and law & order situations along with all other security forces working in the UT.
He said that in addition to the fight against terrorism, J&K Police has been playing a parental role in counseling the misguided youth and channelizing their energy in positive direction.