IPS officers interact with DGP, senior officers of Kashmir Zone

He said that the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir is also an outcome of strenuous efforts of J&K Police along with other security forces. He said that all the forces and administration are working day & night for the long lasting peace in the UT.

The DGP said that J&K Police is doing multifarious duties which include counter terrorism, police bandobasts, investigations besides providing various services to general people.

He said that despite various odds, J&K Police has been on fore front of tackling the Pak sponsored terrorism, radicalisation and law & order situations along with all other security forces working in the UT.

He said that in addition to the fight against terrorism, J&K Police has been playing a parental role in counseling the misguided youth and channelizing their energy in positive direction.