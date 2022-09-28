Iqbal Lone appointed Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities

Srinagar: The J&K government on Wednesday appointed Mohammad Iqbal Lone as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

A government order said,” In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 read with sub-rule (5) of rule 42 of the Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules. 2021, the Government hereby appoint Mr Mohammad Iqbal Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone Resident of village Ashtangoo, Tehsil Aloosa, District Bandipora. Kashmir as Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. J&K for a period of three years from the date he assumes the office or till he attains the age of sixty five years, whichever is earlier.”