ISSC constituted to approve policies of 'protected system'

Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted the Union Territory Level Information Security Steering Committee (ISSC) mandated as a part of the National Information Security Policy (2014) for enforcement of accepted standards of information security management and governance.

As per GAD order, the 10-member committee headed by the Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department will approve all the Information Security Policies of the “Protected System.” Significant changes in network configuration impacting “Protected System” will also be approved by the Information Security Steering Committee.