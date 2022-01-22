JA CBT exam on January 24 as per schedule: JKSSRB

Srinagar: The authorities of J&K Service Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) have put on hold all the exams till February 20. However, the officials said that the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for Junior Assistant (JA) post slated for January 24 would be held as per schedule.
The Controller Examination JKSSRB in a notification said that all the forthcoming exams which were not scheduled yet would be held after February 20.
“However, there is no change in the ongoing CBT exam scheduled for January 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted as per the schedule,” the Controller Examination JKSSRB said in a notification.
The decision to hold forthcoming exams was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chairman JKSSRB regarding the conduct of forthcoming examinations for various posts.
Notably, the JKSSRB has notified tentative dates for the conduct of various examinations in January and February.
“But, the JKSSRB received requests from a large number of candidates for revising the schedule of examinations in view of cold weather conditions besides imposition of restrictions from Friday 2 pm till Monday 6 am for COVID containment across all districts,” the notification reads.
The JKSSRB while examining the matter in light of the prevailing circumstances decided to schedule various OMR and CBT examinations after February 20, 2022.
“However, a detailed datesheet and post wise schedule of examinations will be notified separately for information of the candidates in due course,” the Controller Examination JKSSRB in a notification said.
The board has advised the candidates to check the official website of the board for official and other authentic updates regarding various activities being undertaken by the JKSSB.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman JKSSRB Khalid Jehangir said examination of various posts including Account Assistants, Sub Inspector, Horticulture Technicians besides other exams were lined up for January and February.
“But all these exams will be held after February 20 given the prevailing circumstances,” he said.
Jehangir said that the JKSSRB had also been asked by the government about various vacancies in different government departments as well.
“The government is working on it and will refer the vacancies to the board to start the recruitment,” he said.
The JKSSRB has said it would hold a one-time separate CBT for various posts of the COVID-19 positive aspirants scheduled to appear in the exam on January 20, 21, and 24 in view of a steep spike in cases.