JA CBT exam on January 24 as per schedule: JKSSRB

“However, there is no change in the ongoing CBT exam scheduled for January 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted as per the schedule,” the Controller Examination JKSSRB said in a notification.

The decision to hold forthcoming exams was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chairman JKSSRB regarding the conduct of forthcoming examinations for various posts.

Notably, the JKSSRB has notified tentative dates for the conduct of various examinations in January and February.

“But, the JKSSRB received requests from a large number of candidates for revising the schedule of examinations in view of cold weather conditions besides imposition of restrictions from Friday 2 pm till Monday 6 am for COVID containment across all districts,” the notification reads.