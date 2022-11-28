Jammu-based employees seek relocation from Kashmir

“I have multiple health issues and my only son is posted in Kashmir. They are facing a threat to their life. Therefore, the situation is not appropriate for them in the valley. It would be appropriate if the government reconsiders its decision and relocates them to Jammu,” said an aggrieved parent.

The Jammu based reserved category employees have been protesting peacefully at Ambedkar Chowk for seven months but their demand is yet to be considered by the authorities.

They appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to look into their demands and accordingly consider it without further delay looking into the threat to the life of reserved category employees.