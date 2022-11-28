Jammu-based employees seek relocation from Kashmir

Jammu: The family members of Jammu-based reserved category employees who have been serving in Kashmir today demanded relocation of their children to Jammu till the improvement of the security situation in the valley.
Addressing a press conference here, the family members of the government teachers and other employees of Jammu who serve in Kashmir said that they have taught their children in financially tough situations and hence the government should not delay the consideration of the issue which they feel is genuine.
“I have multiple health issues and my only son is posted in Kashmir. They are facing a threat to their life. Therefore, the situation is not appropriate for them in the valley. It would be appropriate if the government reconsiders its decision and relocates them to Jammu,” said an aggrieved parent.
The Jammu based reserved category employees have been protesting peacefully at Ambedkar Chowk for seven months but their demand is yet to be considered by the authorities.
They appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to look into their demands and accordingly consider it without further delay looking into the threat to the life of reserved category employees.