Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy organises workshop

Jammu: J&K Judicial Academy organised a one day online workshop on “Management of Court Business, Use of ICT, and Maintenance of Files and Record ” for High Court staff including Bench Secretaries and Dealing Clerks.

According to a press note, the workshop was organised under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.

Sobha Ram Gandhi, Registrar Judicial, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Jammu Wing and Anoop Kumar Sharma, Central Project Coordinator e-Courts High Court of J&K and Ladakh were the resource persons in the programme. The online workshop was moderated by Swati Gupta, OSD, J&K Judicial Academy.