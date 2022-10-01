Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy organises workshop

Jammu: J&K Judicial Academy organised a one day online workshop on “Management of Court Business, Use of ICT, and Maintenance of Files and Record ” for High Court staff including Bench Secretaries and Dealing Clerks.
According to a press note, the workshop was organised under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.
Sobha Ram Gandhi, Registrar Judicial, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Jammu Wing and Anoop Kumar Sharma, Central Project Coordinator e-Courts High Court of J&K and Ladakh were the resource persons in the programme. The online workshop was moderated by Swati Gupta, OSD, J&K Judicial Academy.
In his deliberations, Sobha Ram Gandhi, resource person, described the Judicial staff as backbone of Judicial system and emphasized the specific role of Bench Secretaries, Readers, Dealing Clerks and other judicial staff of all ranks in management of court business and maintenance of files and records. He guided the participants on the procedure to be adopted in maintenance of court files and referred to the relevant circulars and orders relating to the subject.
Anoop Kumar Sharma, resource person, discoursed upon use of ICT in management of court business and gave a PowerPoint Presentation on the tools and techniques of Case Information System. He described implementation of CIS as a pioneering step in efficient management of court working and stressed upon the adoption of ICT tools for maximising output and productivity.
Later, an interactive session was held during which the participants deliberated and discussed various aspects of subject topic and raised queries which were satisfactorily settled by the resource person.