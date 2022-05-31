Jammu region’s teachers serving in Kashmir shocked by killing

Jammu: The killing of a government teacher in Kashmir has left rest of her colleagues serving in different parts of Kashmir Valley shocked. Their service in the last one decade had remained peaceful with no harassment or threats.
The peaceful atmosphere had encouraged the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, ALC and other candidates to serve in parts of Kashmir’s education and other government departments.
However, as the news about the killing of Rajni Bala in Kulgam spread, the people - who belong to the Jammu region - serving in government departments in Kashmir became tense.
The wailing family members and relatives were inconsolable amid emotional scenes at the residence of her in-laws at Nanke Chak in Samba district.
Hundreds of people from neighbouring villages and relatives went to the in-law’s house of the deceased government teacher. She is survived by her husband and a daughter. Her husband, Raj Kumar is also a government school teacher and he is also serving in one of the districts of Kashmir.
One of the relatives told the media that they spoke to her but she never referred to any danger to her life. “The body has not been brought here. Her last rites will be performed tomorrow morning,” said DDC member Samba, Ramesh Chander while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
Chander said that it was a routine for Raj Kumar to drop their daughter at her school and then his wife Rajni Bala at Gopalpora outside her school in Kulgam before proceeding towards the place of his posting. He said the couple was serving in Kashmir for the last over one decade. “Both were serving in Kashmir peacefully and they never faced any difficulty. We never heard about any threat to them nor did they speak about threat related issues,” he said.
Many people from Jammu plains are serving in sheep husbandry, health and education departments.
Posted in a government school in Kashmir, a government school teacher from Samba told Greater Kashmir over phone that he faced no issue with the locals. “Local Kashmiri Muslims help us. We never faced any kind of threat. No doubt with the killing of Rajni Bala there is fear among all of us. But the people are supportive to us, ” he said.
He, however, said that the government should frame a transfer policy for the teachers who belong to Jammu region and allow their transfer after the serving of minimum 8 to 10 years of service in Kashmir.
“There must be a policy for our transfer outside Kashmir in Jammu region after a specific period,” he added.