Jammu region’s teachers serving in Kashmir shocked by killing

Jammu: The killing of a government teacher in Kashmir has left rest of her colleagues serving in different parts of Kashmir Valley shocked. Their service in the last one decade had remained peaceful with no harassment or threats.

The peaceful atmosphere had encouraged the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, ALC and other candidates to serve in parts of Kashmir’s education and other government departments.

However, as the news about the killing of Rajni Bala in Kulgam spread, the people - who belong to the Jammu region - serving in government departments in Kashmir became tense.