Jammu, Srinagar Airports to receive night flights soon

Srinagar: The Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation of various schemes in Civil Aviation, Agriculture and Horticulture sectors in the two Union territories of Jammu &Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Chief Secretary, J&K, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Advisor to LG Ladakh, UmangNarula, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pradip Singh and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the possibility of operationalizing commercial flights at night hours at the airports of Srinagar and Jammu by incorporating suitable facilities and arrangements.