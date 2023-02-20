Jammu, Srinagar to have NSD centres: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that while one centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) had been established in Srinagar, another centre would start in Jammu.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the opening ceremony of 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the largest theatre festival of Asia at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu (JU), the LG said, “It is our endeavour to provide mentoring to the children and budding artistes through theatre in education centre of NSD.”

He highlighted the initiatives taken by the J&K administration for developing a vibrant environment for the theatre culture to flourish in J&K.