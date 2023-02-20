Jammu, Srinagar to have NSD centres: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that while one centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) had been established in Srinagar, another centre would start in Jammu.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the opening ceremony of 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the largest theatre festival of Asia at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu (JU), the LG said, “It is our endeavour to provide mentoring to the children and budding artistes through theatre in education centre of NSD.”
He highlighted the initiatives taken by the J&K administration for developing a vibrant environment for the theatre culture to flourish in J&K.
The LG said that the festival would provide an opportunity to the audience to acquaint with the glorious theatre culture of the country.
The theatre festival is being organised by National School of Drama in collaboration with the University of Jammu.
“Bharat Rang Mahotsav is a tribute to the creativity and enterprise of theatre which has entertained and inspired many generations. In our ancient tradition, theatre was considered as the medium which combined two other performing art forms- music and dance,” the LG said. “Natya Veda, the fifth Veda, reflects India's glorious theatre and creative tradition. Great personalities such as Kalidas, Shudrak, Bhavabhuti are the very foundation of our theatre culture and this Amrit Kaal, art lovers and youth must aspire for greater creativity.”