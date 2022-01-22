Jammu tops first ever District Good Governance index followed by Doda, Samba , Pulwama

In the overall ranking Ganderbal stands at 6th place, Anantnag at 7th then by Baramulla district at 8th place followed by Kathua (9th), and Kupwara at 10th place.

The last 10 district in the index includes Kishtwar ranked 11th followed by districts of Budgam, Udhampur, Reasi, Bandipora, Ramban, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch and Rajouri being at the bottom of the index in the composite ranking.

The booklet states DGGI as a tool to assess the status of governance and impact of various interventions taken up by the districts and UT administration. Further it says that the index would provide a framework to assess the performance of the districts in specific sectors and provide useful information to the districts enabling them to formulate and implement suitable strategies to improve ease-of-living and service delivery.