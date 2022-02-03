JDA interference in Samba district intolerable: Apni Party

He expressed concern about the silence of BJP over the issue which led to “unnecessary harassment of the people”.

Singh alleged that the JDA had no authority in Samba district yet the officials would come and harass people who were constructing their houses.

“The JDA should limit itself to Jammu instead of coming to Samba and making the situation unbearable for the people,” he said. “JDA came into being when Samba was part of Jammu district. However, after Samba was established as a separate district, the jurisdiction of JDA was not redefined and hence, it has created problems for the masses in general.”