Jitendra Singh announces DoPT approval for 1592 mass promotions

The minister said, “Last year also about 9000 mass promotions were made and prior to that the DoPT granted 4000 promotions in the preceding three years.”

He said, “I, myself, personally feel disturbed to come across cases where some of the employees working in the lowest rung of administration spend their entire service tenure of 30 to 35 years without securing a single promotion.”

He said that he had discussed the issue with all the senior officers in the ministry and several innovative means were evolved to avoid stagnation at middle and lower rungs of the administration.

Singh also regretted that in a large number of cases, stagnation in promotions was the result of litigation amongst the employees themselves and even though the DoPT tried its best to put forward its view in the court of law, the delay became inevitable.

“PM Modi has made efforts to ensure that government jobs are available to the maximum extent possible. It is extremely painful and disheartening to see employees sometimes superannuating in the same grade as promotions remained stuck,” the minister said.

The orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) have been issued after several rounds of high-level meetings in DoPT chaired by Singh in the last few months.

The minister said that even legal experts were consulted as some of the orders were subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions.

Singh said that in order to bring in the ease of governance as well as objectivity in empanelment, the government, in the last nine years, improvised upon the procedures so as to ensure that there were no subjective preferences involved in carrying out the promotions.

“Procedures have been made more hi-tech using sophisticated technology tools to minimise the human interface,” he said.

The DoPT minister said that the Modi government had done away with over 1600 rules, which were either obsolete or had become irrelevant with the passage of time.

Singh said, “All this is meant not only to ensure effective and timely delivery of outcomes for the public, but also to enable the employees to perform to the best of their ability.”