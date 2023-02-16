J&K 3rd UT or state to implement NTPS: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir had become only the third union territory or State to implement the National Transit Pass System (NTPS).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Forest Resource Management Center (FRMC) at Narwal and launching the NTPS, the LG said that the new state-of-the-art facility and the technological advancements would go a long way in ensuring required protection and management of our forests.

“The FRMC has been planned to scale up the use of modern technology like GIS, remote sensing and digital tools like mobile application in protection and management of forests. The FRMC will also play a key role in digitalisation of forest boundaries as well as for management of forests through geo reference based information and mapping,” he said.