J&K achieves 100% Open Defecation Free plus model status

Jammu: In yet another remarkable accomplishment, achieved during the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has achieved 100 percent ODF plus model status.

A government spokesperson said that 5523 community sanitary complexes and 17,46,619 Individual household toilets had been constructed in J&K, since it embarked on the journey of ODF and ODF plus.

He reiterated that the J&K government declared all its 6650 villages across 285 blocks in 20 districts as ODF Plus Model.

“4,83,404 individual soak pits and 24,088 community soak pits have been constructed in J&K. 1,77,442 individual compost pits and 12621 community compost pits have been constructed either by the government or by people themselves in their households under MGNREGA. More and more of these assets are being constructed thereby making people accept and adopt self-disposal of their organic waste, whether solid or liquid,” he said.

He said that throughout phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin campaign, J&K carried out many innovative campaigns and initiatives such as “Pink Toilets” to improve school attendance, Zero Landfill Shri Amarnath Ji Yatras, Give Polythene Get Gold campaign, pink societies to promote holistic development, Sarpanch Samvads, Swachhata internship, Swachhata quiz and Swachh Yodha Pratiyogita.