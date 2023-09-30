J&K achieves 100% Open Defecation Free plus model status

Jammu: In yet another remarkable accomplishment, achieved during the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has achieved 100 percent ODF plus model status.
A government spokesperson said that 5523 community sanitary complexes and 17,46,619 Individual household toilets had been constructed in J&K, since it embarked on the journey of ODF and ODF plus.
He reiterated that the J&K government declared all its 6650 villages across 285 blocks in 20 districts as ODF Plus Model.
“4,83,404 individual soak pits and 24,088 community soak pits have been constructed in J&K. 1,77,442 individual compost pits and 12621 community compost pits have been constructed either by the government or by people themselves in their households under MGNREGA. More and more of these assets are being constructed thereby making people accept and adopt self-disposal of their organic waste, whether solid or liquid,” he said.
He said that throughout phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin campaign, J&K carried out many innovative campaigns and initiatives such as “Pink Toilets” to improve school attendance, Zero Landfill Shri Amarnath Ji Yatras, Give Polythene Get Gold campaign, pink societies to promote holistic development, Sarpanch Samvads, Swachhata internship, Swachhata quiz and Swachh Yodha Pratiyogita.
According to a spokesperson, the people are being encouraged to segregate dry and wet waste and process wet waste in compost pits. 6509 waste collection and segregation sheds have been constructed for proper disposal of waste.
“User charges are being collected from the households, commercial and institutional establishments, both government and private. A financial model has been put in place for all the districts based on their waste collection agency, to ensure sustainability of the waste collection mechanism and also generate revenue for panchayats out of the waste disposal, thereby converting this waste to wealth,” it was stated.
To enhance capacity building of officers, village level workers, elected representatives about Swachhta, capacity building programmes across 285 blocks in 20 districts have been conducted at the panchayat level in which entire Rural Development Department’s team and swachhagrahis have been trained to further train the people professionally for sustaining the goals of the mission.
“Trainers have been trained to dispense information and provide orientations at the panchayat level. SBM(G) is not just a scheme for asset creation but is a behavioural change programme which each household of the UT has to embrace for its success,” the spokesperson said.
The focus of the departments on IEC through paintings, banners, awareness programs, nukkad nataks was immense. Innovative ideas such as Swachhata Karwan, Swachhata Karwaan 2.0, Swachhata Internship, Swachh Yodha Pratiyogita, Swachhaton, Swachhata bulletin and Swachhata quiz have been launched to nudge behavioural change through cleanliness.
“The role of PRIs is pivotal in motivating people to understand the importance of Swachhata and help in making the everyday activities such as Door to Door collection of waste a success. Some elected representatives have done exceptional work in their respective panchayats for which they have received awards and appreciation at the UT and national level. Today every village of J&K so conspicuously carries messages of Swachhata on every public and private building,” the spokesperson mentioned.
In another remarkable move to combat the sanitation challenges in rural areas of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, J&K announced the nomination of country’s highest gallantry awardee, the Param Var Chakra recipient Captain Bana Singh, a dedicated and decorated former soldier, as the ambassador for the "War Against Waste" initiative in Jammu & Kashmir.
“As part of other new initiative aligning with the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, the Directorate of Rural Sanitation in Jammu and Kashmir introduced the 'Swachhata Bulletin'. Its primary objective is to monitor and share daily updates on Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities conducted by districts under SHS 2023. It would create a platform wherein additional community members would come forward and would add to the cause of Swachh and Swasth Bharat. The bulletin can be used to collect feedback from stakeholders, aiding in program evaluation and improvement,” the spokesperson added.
“However, the biggest challenge shall be in sustaining the efforts that have been put to ensure that J&K becomes the cleanest UT of the country,” he said.
“Sustainability begins with robust infrastructure. To ensure sustainability of ODF Plus model status of J&K in rural areas, department of rural development has to ensure consistent building and maintaining sanitation facilities, including toilets and waste management systems across districts, blocks and panchayats, paid usage of this massive infrastructure through its every citizen, to ensure accountability and responsibility and regular efforts towards behaviour change so that filth and unhygienic behaviour becomes unacceptable to everyone and Swachhta becomes a mass movement in a real sense. For this, engaging the communities, socio-cultural groups, PRIs, and more particularly close to 90000 women SHGs of J&K is pivotal,” he said.
Moreover, leveraging technology and innovation could significantly enhance sustainability. The use of smart sanitation solutions, remote monitoring, and data analytics could help in efficient resource allocation and timely maintenance, spokesperson added.