J&K achieves 100% operationalisation of PFMS on SNA module

"All SNAs of each department for the implementation of each linked or CSS scheme with their corresponding Single Nodal Bank Accounts have been now successfully on-boarded on PFMS. Schemes operating SNA will follow the new procedure of release of funds and expenditure thereof according to the instructions and operational procedure set by MoF and Department of Expenditure in OM," the statement said.

It said that new procedure had been accepted and operationalised throughout India for the centrally- sponsored schemes accompanied with the State Treasury Integration.

"This functionality will ensure the reduction of float and timely utilisation of funds to the end users. As J&K has now achieved 100 percent on boarding status of SNAs of each scheme on PFMS, we are expecting to touch new milestones in the transparency, accountability and management of GOI releases in the interest of public welfare and development," the statement said.