J&K admin commited to women’s welfare: LG

Rekha Sharma accompanied by Vice-Chairpersons, BBBP Abhiyan, J&K, Gurmeet Randhawa and Rekha Manhas expressed their gratitude to the LG for creating Women Commission in J&K, reservation for women in J&K Police and for ensuring immediate action against the person who perpetrated crime against a woman in Srinagar.

They put forth the demand of extending benefits of Ladli Beti Scheme, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana to all the districts of J&K, besides maximum reach of marriage assistance scheme.