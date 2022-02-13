J&K admin commited to women’s welfare: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir administration was committed to women welfare.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson Baramulla; Rekha Sharma, BJP leader and Chairperson Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, J&K; President JD(U) J&K and former President JKHC Bar Association, Jammu called on the LG at Raj Bhavan.
Rekha Sharma accompanied by Vice-Chairpersons, BBBP Abhiyan, J&K, Gurmeet Randhawa and Rekha Manhas expressed their gratitude to the LG for creating Women Commission in J&K, reservation for women in J&K Police and for ensuring immediate action against the person who perpetrated crime against a woman in Srinagar.
They put forth the demand of extending benefits of Ladli Beti Scheme, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana to all the districts of J&K, besides maximum reach of marriage assistance scheme.
The LG while interacting with the members of the delegation appreciated their efforts towards the promotion of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan and welfare of women in J&K.
He said that J&K administration was committed to the empowerment of women and welfare of the girl child, and would provide all support in their endeavours.
Meanwhile, Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson Baramulla and Abhinav Sharma, former President, J&K High Court Bar Association also met the LG and discussed issues of public importance.
He assured the members of the delegations to take up their demands with concerned authorities in the government.
Meanwhile, G M Shaheen, president, JD(U) J&K called on the LG and discussed a variety of issues pertaining to the development of J&K.
The LG while discussing the issues and demands presented before him said that all the genuine demands would be looked into for their early redressal on merit.