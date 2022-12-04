J&K ahead among States, UTs in implementing Prime Minister’s EGP

Srinagar: Surpassing all states and UTs 21,640 units have been established under flagship scheme PMEGP during 2021-2022 which created highest number of employment i.e. 1.73 lakh.

An official statement said that these units have been established with a total capital of Rs. 2101 crore and a total margin money of Rs. 467 crore has been disbursed which is the highest among all other states and UTs.

Notably, Union Ministry of MSME has launched an initiative of distributing PMEGP awards to promote and award innovation and excellence of successful entrepreneurs of the scheme. In this regard, nominations have been invited online from successful entrepreneurs.

An official attributed this employment spree to the Prime Minister’s vision for all-round development and self-sustainability of Jammu & Kashmir. Such large-scale self-employment in J&K is a contribution of KVIC towards making the state self-sustainable and bringing it at par with other states in terms of development.

The record number of PMEGP units in J&K is also a testimony of how people of J&K, after abrogation of Article 370 are participating in government schemes to strengthen the local economy and pave the way for overall development of the state, he added.