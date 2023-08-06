J&K Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons Rules, 2022 amended

“Provided that the Outstanding Sports Persons as defined in Rule 2(ii)(A), having qualification as 10+2 or above, may be considered for appointment against a Gazetted post as provided in rule 1(b) of these rules; further that subject to provisions of these rules, candidates may be considered for appointment, who participated in any sports, recognized under these rules and secured a position, as would qualify him/her to be defined as an Outstanding Sports Person under these rules, during 5 years preceding the date of issue of advertisement notice by the Youth Services & Sports Department for filling up the posts under these rules,” the amended Rules specify.

For the purpose of this rule, the Committee will consist of the Chief Secretary, J&K as chairman while Administrative Secretaries of Home and General Administration Department; Director Youth Services & Sports, J&K and Secretary J&K Sports Council will be its members.

Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department will be its member secretary.

As per substituted Rule 6 (ii), “The Youth Services & Sports Department on the recommendations of the Committee, may appoint the Outstanding Sports Persons under these rules in the Youth Services and Sports Department, against the posts indicated in rule 1(b), for ensuring utilization of the services of such appointees for promoting sports in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

The amended Rules provide that the Youth Services and Sports Department will place the list of eligible candidates before the Committee constituted under Rule 3(2) of these rules."

Outstanding Sports Persons not exceeding 25 in number in a calendar year, who could not be considered for appointment in Government service during the period from 2014-2021, may be considered for appointment under these rules in the year 2023 against the cumulative direct recruitment quota vacancies accrued at the rate of 25 per calendar year during the period from 2014-2021 against the Non-Gazetted posts [Level 4 (25500-81100)] to be created by the Youth Services and Sports Department, for the purpose.

The government may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, relax the upper age limit or academic/ technical qualification or the mandatory participation of a candidate in District, UT and National level Competitions prior to his/ her participation in the international competitions in deserving cases.