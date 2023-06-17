J&K Bank MD chairs customer meet in Kargil

Srinagar: On his visit to Ladakh, J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash Saturday chaired a customer meet in Kargil that was attended by a cross-section of the bank's valuable customers including hoteliers, traders and local residents.

A statement of the J&K Bank issued here said that accompanied by the Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Zonal Head (Leh) Angchuk Dorjey and Cluster Head (Kargil) Ishafaq Ahmad, MD and CEO interacted with customers and took stock of Bank’s services being provided to the people of Kargil.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Ladakh is one the most important zones in terms of the bank's commitment of serving to empower. It assumes greater significance as the Bank is in mission-mode to realise the national vision of inclusive growth and equitable financial development. And we are already geared towards meeting these goals in all our operational geographies.”