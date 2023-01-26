J&K BJP celebrates 74th Republic Day with fervour across J&K

Jammu/ Srinagar: Celebrating the 74th Republic Day with fervour across the Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders hoisted the National flag at almost every locality, Chowk and at all the important places, a press note said.
The party workers further filled the ambience with patriotic slogans and songs, while distributing sweets to mark their happiness on the occasion.
At BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, former Deputy Chief Ministrer Kavinder Gupta, Munish Sharma, Neelam Langeh, District Jammu South President Rekha Mahajan and other BJP leaders hoisted the Tricolour.
In Kashmir, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) accompanied by former MLC Surinder Ambardar, party spokesperson Altaf Thakur other BJP leaders first took out a rally and then hoisted the National Flag at the clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
At the BJP office, Kachi Chawni, Jammu, Former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Minister Sat Sharma, District Jammu President Parmod Kapahi and other BJP leaders hoisted the National Flag.
At the BJP office, City Chowk, Jammu, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Vice-President Yudhvir Sethi, former Minister Priya Sethi and other BJP leaders hoisted the National Flag.
Ravinder Raina, while congratulating his fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, said that this is the land of braves. Today, every Indian is hoisting the National flag with pride. He said that Bharat is not merely a piece of land, but our Mata. This great Nation gained freedom because of sacrifices by uncountable noble souls. To keep the Nation’s flag flying high, Indian Constitution was adopted on 26 January 1950 and we must work together to save and nurture democracy in the Nation.
Ashok Koul said that BJP routinely hoists the National flag at various places on this special occasion. He said that BJP remembers the sacrifices made by great persons in the service to the Nation and appealed to everybody else to remember their contribution. He said that J&K is progressing on the path of peace, prosperity and nationalism while defeating the nefarious designs of anti-national forces.