J&K BJP celebrates 74th Republic Day with fervour across J&K

Jammu/ Srinagar: Celebrating the 74th Republic Day with fervour across the Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders hoisted the National flag at almost every locality, Chowk and at all the important places, a press note said.

The party workers further filled the ambience with patriotic slogans and songs, while distributing sweets to mark their happiness on the occasion.

At BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, former Deputy Chief Ministrer Kavinder Gupta, Munish Sharma, Neelam Langeh, District Jammu South President Rekha Mahajan and other BJP leaders hoisted the Tricolour.

In Kashmir, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) accompanied by former MLC Surinder Ambardar, party spokesperson Altaf Thakur other BJP leaders first took out a rally and then hoisted the National Flag at the clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

At the BJP office, Kachi Chawni, Jammu, Former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Minister Sat Sharma, District Jammu President Parmod Kapahi and other BJP leaders hoisted the National Flag.