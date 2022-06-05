J&K BJP chief urges Kashmiri Pandit, Dogra employees not to leave Kashmir

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today appealed to the Kashmiri Pandit and Dogra employees who are serving in Kashmir not to leave the valley as the government is determined to defeat the ''Pakistani conspiracy.''

Calling Jammu and Kashmir as the country's crown, the BJP's chief said ,“'We have to stand together to scuttle the nefarious designs of Pakistan, which has chalked out the conspiracy of targeted killings through its sponsored terrorists to force out minorities and nationalist Muslims from the Valley.”