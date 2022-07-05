J&K BJP demands NIA probe into links of arrested LeT terrorists

Jammu: BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina has demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to unearth links of arrested Lashker-e-Toiba terrorist Talib Hussain Shah and his accomplice Faizal Ahmed Dar who did recce of the BJP headquarters in Jammu, its leaders and their houses.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarter in Trikuta Nagar, Raina said, “As it is a very serious issue, we appeal to LG sahab for NIA investigation to ascertain more terror links of Talib Hussain Shah, his associates and their plans/targets.”

He said that there was a need to ascertain how many BJP leaders were on their target as they did recce of BJP headquarters, senior politicians and their houses (in Jammu).