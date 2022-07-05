J&K BJP demands NIA probe into links of arrested LeT terrorists

Jammu: BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina has demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to unearth links of arrested Lashker-e-Toiba terrorist Talib Hussain Shah and his accomplice Faizal Ahmed Dar who did recce of the BJP headquarters in Jammu, its leaders and their houses.
Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarter in Trikuta Nagar, Raina said, “As it is a very serious issue, we appeal to LG sahab for NIA investigation to ascertain more terror links of Talib Hussain Shah, his associates and their plans/targets.”
He said that there was a need to ascertain how many BJP leaders were on their target as they did recce of BJP headquarters, senior politicians and their houses (in Jammu).
“Talib Hussain and his accomplice, Faizal Ahmed Dar used to visit the BJP office pretending to be a journalist. They would attend press conferences as reporters inside BJP offices and even at political rallies,” said Ravinder Raina.
Quoting revelation, he said , “Photos and videos have been recovered from the mobile phone of Talib Hussain and they are very disturbing. It seems that Talib did recee of BJP J&K headquarters office and then shared these details (videos and photos) with their LeT handlers across the Line of Control.”
He said that all these details were being investigated by the security agencies and expected disclosure of some big links as his mobile phone contained significantly harmful material in the form of photos and videos.
He claimed that “top J&K BJP leaders and office bearers were on Talib Hussain’s hit-list due to which the probe must be handed over to NIA. “Talib Hussain did recce of my (Ravinder Raina) office and places wherever I visit in Rajouri, Poonch, militancy hit areas and parts of Kashmir. He sent videos of my office to his Pakistani handlers. He used to meet BJP leaders by posing as a journalist.”
“I myself received threat calls and letters many times earlier by terrorists from across the borders,” he revealed and said that the terrorists have changed their modus of operindi as they penetrated in the BJP office as journalist.
He said that they (terrorists) do not have guts to face the brave security forces and hence, they have changed their modus operandi. Hence, whole terror link must be thoroughly probed by NIA, he added.
Meanwhile, he informed that the party has issued a show cause notice to Minority Morcha President Sheikh Bashir and asked him to reply within 48 hours. “He (Bashir) does not have the authority to make any appointment. Every appointment in the party is made by the president,” he added.
As per the notice copy, the Disciplinary Committee of J&K BJP’s chairman, Sunil Sethi and two other members including Virenderjeet Singh and N D Rajwal have issued a notice to president Minority Morcha, J&K BJP, Sheikh Bashir asking him for clarification.