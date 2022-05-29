J&K BJP working committee meet | PM Modi's governance reforms have deep social impact: Dr Jitendra

Katra: Union Minister and BJP national executive member Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance reforms had a deep social impact and were aimed at finally achieving the goal of ‘ease of living’ for the common man through ‘ease of governance.’
He was addressing the Jammu and Kashmir BJP working committee meeting on the party programmes being planned to celebrate the eight successful years of the Modi government.
Dr Jitendra recalled that when Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee decided to resign from the union cabinet on differences with the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and launched Bharatiya Jan Sangh, he had told his colleagues in the “Vichar Parivar” that it was imperative to have a political outfit to be able to seek access to the seat of state authority in order to implement the agenda envisaged by them for independent India.
During the last eight years, the Modi-led government, with absolute majority of BJP, had vindicated the purpose, resolve and commitment with which Mookerjee had laid the foundation of this political party, he added.
He recalled, “It is a divine coincidence that Jammu & Kashmir BJP is holding its working committee meeting coinciding with successful completion of eight years of the Modi government in the holy town of Katra-Vaishno Devi, from where Narendra Modi had started his Lok Sabha election campaign after being designated as the party’s Prime Minister candidate.
Dr Jitendra pointed out that while most of the governments took pride in introducing new laws and rules, it was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that over 1,600 such rules and laws, which had become obsolete and lost relevance with the passage of time, were abolished.
These, he said, included abolition of practice of getting documents attested by a gazetted officer, interviews for recruitment to government service and Pension laws which laid cumbersome conditions on the sanction of family pension to the separated or divorced daughters of deceased employees or families of missing employees.
He said that the hallmark of Modi’s governance model was his capacity to take out-of-box decisions, capacity to break the taboos of the past and the capacity to convert government’s campaign into mass campaign on the basis of his courage, conviction and sincerity.