J&K Board class 12 Commerce topper shares his success story

Kathua: Jatin Mahajan, a student of private school topped the class 12th J&K Board examinations in Commerce stream in district Kathua and secured 2nd position in Jammu province with 494 marks (98.8 percent) out of 500.

Son of a businessman, Jatin scored 494 with full marks in Business Studies and physical education, besides 98 each in English, Accountancy and Entrepreneurship.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought significant changes in daily routines for almost everyone but Jatin remained undeterred by the new social order due to lockdowns and other restrictions. “The school and other educational institutions were closed for so long. It was quite disturbing initially for me to cop up with this new routines but gradually I saw this isolation time as great opportunity to focus and rearrange my study regime,” Jatin said.