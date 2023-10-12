J&K Budget discussion schedule revised

Jammu: J&K Finance Department Thursday partially modified the schedule for discussions on budget proposals in respect of School Education; Finance; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Social Welfare departments.

The discussions on budget proposals commenced today.

“In partial modification to the schedule for Budget discussion issued vide FDBDGTOGEN/23 /2021-03-FD-(49992) dated October 6, 2023, the discussion on budget proposals in respect of School Education Department, Finance Department, Rural Development & PR Department and Social Welfare Department is hereby re-scheduled,” read a notification issued by Joint Director (Budget) Finance department.

As per the revised schedule, the discussions on demand of the Rural Development and & PR Department will take place on October 14, 2023, instead of October 13. Similarly, the demands of the School Education and Finance Department would be discussed on October 25, 2023, instead of October 13.

The discussions on demands of the Social Welfare department will now take place on October 25, 2023, instead of October 14.