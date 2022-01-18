J&K CAMPA formulates rehabilitation plan to restore 17,715 hectares degraded forest area

According to a press note, Sarvesh Rai, CEO CAMPA apprised the Committee about progress in execution of the current year’s plan and the proposals for the next year. The Committee was apprised that in the current financial year, 5,443 hectares forest area has been rehabilitated by planting about 27 lakh plants in monsoon and autumn seasons, while winter planting is in progress. Tendering for remaining fencing, planting, soil conservation, nursery and infrastructure works approved for the current financial year has also been completed.

For the next financial year, a detailed site- specific plan along with their location maps for rehabilitation of a total 17,715 hectares of degraded forest area has been prepared using CAMPA portal.