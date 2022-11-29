J&K catching up with one nation one challan system: DGP

At the very outset of the meeting a two minutes silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP complimented the JK Traffic Police for launching the 100 percent e-challan system along with the Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) for payment of traffic fines in the UT of J&K

With this initiative JK Police will catch up with “One Nation One Challan System”, which will not only benefit the citizens but also the police, the DGP said. He said that the traffic regulation itself is a big challenge especially on highways during winter however enforcement is equally important adding that both regulations and enforcement have to go hand in hand for better traffic management. He said that introduction of e-challaning by Traffic Police is another milestone achieved in the implementation of e-governance adding that it will definitely bring transparency in traffic management and enforcement, the press note said.

The DGP said that the integrated system will ensure transparency and data reliability. He said that e-challaning will reduce the chances of unnecessary altercation between violators and enforcers adding that it will ultimately help in maintaining road discipline.