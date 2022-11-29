J&K catching up with one nation one challan system: DGP

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police in association with J&K Bank formally inaugurated 100 percent E-challan system in J&K and Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) at Police Headquarters here today, a press note said.
The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh who was the Chief Guest and Baldev Prakash MD/CEO of J&K Bank who was the Guest of Honour on the occasion, launched the system.
The launch was attended by Spl DsG R R Swain, A K Choudhary, ADsGP Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Shri Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, Shri Garib Dass, IsGP Vikramjit Singh, B S Tuti, DIsG Sara Rizvi, Vivek Gupta, SO to IGP Traffic, SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic, all AIsG of PHQ, officers from J&K Bank, NIC J&K, and other officers from Police & J&K Bank.
At the very outset of the meeting a two minutes silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP complimented the JK Traffic Police for launching the 100 percent e-challan system along with the Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) for payment of traffic fines in the UT of J&K
With this initiative JK Police will catch up with “One Nation One Challan System”, which will not only benefit the citizens but also the police, the DGP said. He said that the traffic regulation itself is a big challenge especially on highways during winter however enforcement is equally important adding that both regulations and enforcement have to go hand in hand for better traffic management. He said that introduction of e-challaning by Traffic Police is another milestone achieved in the implementation of e-governance adding that it will definitely bring transparency in traffic management and enforcement, the press note said.
The DGP said that the integrated system will ensure transparency and data reliability. He said that e-challaning will reduce the chances of unnecessary altercation between violators and enforcers adding that it will ultimately help in maintaining road discipline.
He said that it will enable us to assess the required data of any violator through Vahaan database. He also appreciated the coordination of the Transport department & NIC for providing the data of the vehicles which he said will ensure accountability and regulation. The DGP also thanked J&K Bank for their support and association with JK Police.
Baldev Prakash while speaking on the occasion lauded the role of J&K Police in tackling different challenges for more than three decades. He paid homage to the martyrs of the J&K Police for their selfless services to the nation. He said that while J&K Police is working 24X7 for the safety and security of the people, J&K Bank is working for the prosperity of the people.
He said that J&K Bank is delighted to be a part of the e-challan initiative adding that it will benefit the traffic police in providing hassle free and more people friendly service.
He said that the collaboration between JKP and JKB will go a long way adding that JK Bank will provide a good amount as ex- gratia to the NoKs of Police martyrs and will also launch schemes for the students belonging to martyrs families.
SO to IGP Traffic SSP Maqsood ul Zaman conducted the proceedings while DIG Traffic Jammu S Vivek Gupta presented vote of thanks on the occasion.