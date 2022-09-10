J&K CEO Hirdesh Kumar appointed Deputy Election Commissioner ECI for 5 years

New Delhi: The Centre Saturday approved the proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) of appointing Hirdesh Kumar as Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI.

According to the reference of the ECI Letter No 181/2022/2325 dated August 2, 2022, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the ECI for the appointment of Kumar, an IAS officer of the 1999 AGMUT cadre as Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI with pay at Level 14 in the Pay Matrix, for a tenure of 5 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier vice Umesh Sinha.