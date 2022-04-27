J&K charts a new road to transparency under ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’

Srinagar: Correctly maintained up-to-date land records are basic tools of convenience, clarity and ownership with wider socio-economic ramifications.
They not only help in formulation of policies, but also reduce land related litigations thereby maintaining the calm in social fabric.
Post 5th August 2019, Jammu & Kashmir has embarked on an unprecedented developmental trajectory wherein transformational initiatives in all sectors have been launched.
Transparency in maintenance and upkeep of Land records was an area which required an urgent intervention. “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” (AZAN) is a landmark intervention in this direction.
Earlier, there was no mechanism available for citizens to view or monitor the status of their revenue records online. They had to move from pillar-to-post for obtaining even a copy of land records (Jamabandi or Khasra Girdwari).
The opacity in the system encouraged and breeded favouritism, redtapisim and corruption putting citizens at the mercy of the system and the scenario warranted an immediate intervention which could usher in transparency and accountability and this yearning gave birth to “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” (AZAN).
"Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani" (AZAN): Land Records Information System was launched on October 22, 2021 by Lt Governor Shri Manoj Sinha. Under this system, the Public users can now search and view copies of the Scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/.
In the words of Lt Governor, the initiative will facilitate easy online access to the Land Records System, thereby reducing manipulation of the Land Records and improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially.
This initiative is a part of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).The Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was formally launched in the UT in April-2016 for improving online accessibility to the Land Records System and stopping manipulation of the Land Records thereby making quality of services in Sub Registrar offices/ Tehsils more efficient and transparent.
The programme aims to modernize management of land records, enhance transparency in the land records maintenance system, thus reducing scope of land/property disputes, and facilitate conclusive titles to immovable properties in the country.
The major components of the programme include computerization and digitization of land records, Survey/resurvey and updation of all survey and settlement records, Integration of property registration with land records and cadastral maps for enhancing authenticity and security of data, bringing utmost transparency in the system, Capacity building, and development of Land Records Information System.
As part of the program implementation in UT, 7.70 Crore pages of Revenue record and 55216 Musavi (maps) have been scanned, besides 3895 Ground Control Points have been established, and Web-based Enterprise Geo-Information System (GIS) has been developed.
This mammoth task was accomplished in a systematic manner wherein, as per the National Land Records Modernization Programme (NLRMP) guidelines, Department of Revenue, Government of J&K created a Project Management Unit (PMU) under the guidance of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.
To address the land records Modernization programme and subsequent management of the records, the PMU was registered as Society and named as Jammu & Kashmir Land Records Management Agency (JaKLaRMA).
The administrative and functional structure of the society is very comprehensive with inclusion of all line departments, agencies and office within the UT.
The Society is chaired by Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner Revenue, is the chief executive. This Society oversaw the task of scanning of revenue records and ensured that it is completed in a mission mode and in a time-bound manner.