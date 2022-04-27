J&K charts a new road to transparency under ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’

Srinagar: Correctly maintained up-to-date land records are basic tools of convenience, clarity and ownership with wider socio-economic ramifications.

They not only help in formulation of policies, but also reduce land related litigations thereby maintaining the calm in social fabric.

Post 5th August 2019, Jammu & Kashmir has embarked on an unprecedented developmental trajectory wherein transformational initiatives in all sectors have been launched.

Transparency in maintenance and upkeep of Land records was an area which required an urgent intervention. “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” (AZAN) is a landmark intervention in this direction.