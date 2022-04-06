J&K Civil Service (Leave) Rules amended

Jammu: “A single male employee” will have ‘child-care leave’ benefits at par with a woman employee of J&K government and will get “one hundred percent of the pay, drawn immediately before proceeding on leave” for the first year during this (child care) leave.
They will be entitled to eighty percent of the pay for the next year.
‘Single male employee’ will include an "unmarried or widower or divorcee government employee."
A significant amendment in this connection has been made in “Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979” on Wednesday.
The amendment has been made by the J&K Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India.
As per a notification issued by the J&K Finance Department (Codes Division), the amendment has been made in rule 41-A of “Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979”
“In sub-rule (1), for the words “woman employee”, the words, "woman employee and single male employee” shall be substituted,” the notification read.
Following amendment, sub-rule(3) will be substituted by “During the period of child care leave, a woman employee and single male employee shall be paid one hundred percent of the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave for the first three hundred and sixty five days and at eighty percent of the pay for the next three hundred and sixty five days.”
“However in case of a single female employee, the grant of three spells in a calendar year shall be extended to six spells in a calendar year,” will be the amended portion at the end of clause{ii) of sub-ruIe (7).
As per yet another amendment with the addition of clause (vi) after clause (v) of sub-ruIe(7), the “child care leave may not be granted for a period less than five days at a time.”
“These provisions shall take effect from the date of issue of the notification,” ordered the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo.