J&K Civil Service (Leave) Rules amended

Jammu: “A single male employee” will have ‘child-care leave’ benefits at par with a woman employee of J&K government and will get “one hundred percent of the pay, drawn immediately before proceeding on leave” for the first year during this (child care) leave.

They will be entitled to eighty percent of the pay for the next year.

‘Single male employee’ will include an "unmarried or widower or divorcee government employee."