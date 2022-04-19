J&K Combined Competitive (Prelim) Exam, 2022 | PSC invites application for 220 posts

Jammu: J&K Public Service Commission has invited application from J&K domiciles to appear in the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 for 220 posts of junior scale J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service and J&K Accounts Service.
Last date for filing of online application complete in all respects along with the requisite fee (online mode only) is May 15, 2022.
The tentative date of Preliminary Examination (in two sessions) is June 26, 2022 while the tentative date for commencement of the Main Examination is October 28, 2022.
In all, there will be 100 posts of junior scale J&K Administrative Service, 50 posts of J&K Police Service and 70 posts of J&K Accounts Service.
As per PSC notification, the applications through online mode have been invited “from applicants, who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, for appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, in accordance with the rules laid down vide SRO103 of 2018 dated February 23, 2018 and SO 61 of 2021, dated February 23, 2021, issued by General Administration Department Government of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and up to date J&K Public Service Commission (Conduct of Examination) Rules.
“The details of the syllabus and scheme of examination is given in SRO-103 of 2018 available on the website of the Commission i.e., http:/ /www/jkpsc.nic.in. The application form together with instructions for filling it up the Application Forms will be available at the website of the Commission from April 25, 2022,” it added.
As per the notification, the last date for receipt of online applications provided in the notification shall be the cut-off date for determining the eligibility as regards acquisition of Domicile Certificates and educational and professional qualifications.
The minimum and maximum age will however be reckoned with reference to January 1, 2022. “Candidates can edit some of the fields in their online application form from May 16, 2022 (12:00 am) to May 18, 2022 (11:59 pm). Instructions in this regard will be made available on the website. Candidates are not required to submit a hard copy or any other documents to the Commission. They are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection or inability to pay fee or failure to login to the online application portal on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days,” read the instructions specified in the notification.