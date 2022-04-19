J&K Combined Competitive (Prelim) Exam, 2022 | PSC invites application for 220 posts

“The details of the syllabus and scheme of examination is given in SRO-103 of 2018 available on the website of the Commission i.e., http:/ /www/jkpsc.nic.in. The application form together with instructions for filling it up the Application Forms will be available at the website of the Commission from April 25, 2022,” it added.

As per the notification, the last date for receipt of online applications provided in the notification shall be the cut-off date for determining the eligibility as regards acquisition of Domicile Certificates and educational and professional qualifications.

The minimum and maximum age will however be reckoned with reference to January 1, 2022. “Candidates can edit some of the fields in their online application form from May 16, 2022 (12:00 am) to May 18, 2022 (11:59 pm). Instructions in this regard will be made available on the website. Candidates are not required to submit a hard copy or any other documents to the Commission. They are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection or inability to pay fee or failure to login to the online application portal on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days,” read the instructions specified in the notification.