J&K commences distribution of free foodgrains amongst AAY and Priority Households

Further, OMSS-D scheme was stopped in respect of rice also by GoI during July 2022, as a result of which there was no scheme to source foodgrains for JKFES beyond July 2022.

“Consequently, JKFES has been in abeyance because of non-availability of foodgrains under the scheme,” he said and added that the Government of India, subsequently, restored the OMSS-D scheme with a rider that the States/UTs could only lift 10,000 MTs from July to December, 2022 under the scheme, as a special case. This quantity was too inadequate to take care of requirements under JKFES even for a month, where prior to stoppage of the scheme, the Department would need an allocation of about 24,000 MTs a month, to run JKFES. OMSS(D) still has not been restored by the Government of India/ FCI, so the Government of J&K is not in a position to consider the revival of JKFES at this stage.

The official said that it has been reported by certain individuals in media that the allocation of foodgrains has come down in Jammu & Kashmir since 2021. “In an effort to made PDS credible and transparent, the Department undertook accelerated Aadhar seeding in a mission mode, consequent to which more than a million duplicate/ bogus beneficiaries were de-weeded, as a result of which the allocation that used to be made earlier, has come down,” he said and emphasized that allocation of each and every eligible beneficiary as per norms is ensured every month. “While AAY households get 35 kgs of foodgrains per Ration Card, the beneficiaries in PHH category and NPHH get 5 kgs per beneficiary per month,” he maintained and added that during this period more than 68,000 eligible households were also brought under the ambit of PDS. The department has already instructed both the Divisional Commissioners to identify left out eligible beneficiaries, if any, who are still required to be brought under the ambit of PDS, so that they too are included.

The official said that the Department has allocated 34593 MTS of foodgrains for AAY and PHH families for the month of January, 2023, after including savings of 1730 MTs of previous month. Besides, 9366 MTS have also been allocated for Non-Priority Households to provide them foodgrains. The Department has sufficient stocks to meet the requirements of AAY and PHH categories under NFSA and Non-Priority Households under NPHH category, as per their entitlement.