J&K election officials visit UP

Jammu: In continuation to their visit to Rampur (UP), the team of Election Department from J&K today met with the General Observer, Police Observer and Expenditure Observers, who have been appointed for Assembly Bye- election AC Suar of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

They also attended the Expenditure Committee meeting at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Expenditure Observer presided over the meeting and scrutinized expenditure registers of contesting candidates.