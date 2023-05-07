J&K election officials visit UP

Jammu: In continuation to their visit to Rampur (UP), the team of Election Department from J&K today met with the General Observer, Police Observer and Expenditure Observers, who have been appointed for Assembly Bye- election AC Suar of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.
They also attended the Expenditure Committee meeting at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.
The Expenditure Observer presided over the meeting and scrutinized expenditure registers of contesting candidates.
The team also attended training -cum- interactive sessions where the Nodal Officers briefed them in detail about EVMs, MCC, MCMC, communication and transport management plans and nominations etc.
The team also visited Voter Registration Centre (VRC) at Tehsil Saddar office, Rampur besides interacting with officials and got first hand information about the functioning of VRC.