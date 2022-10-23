‘J&K emerging as top investment destination across country'

Srinagar: The investment projects worth Rs 10,000 crore are under execution in Jammu and Kashmir, and proposals of around Rs 60,000 crore are being processed which reflects the successful campaign of the J&K Government to attract investors to Jammu and Kashmir.

In Naya J&K, the investment ecosystem has changed a lot after the abrogation of Article 370, and thousands of budding entrepreneurs are setting up their own units and are emerging as role models.

The days of struggle for entrepreneurs are over and youngsters who desire to establish their own ventures are hand-holded by the Government through various schemes and provided all possible assistance to chase their dreams.