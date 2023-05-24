J&K Engineers (Accounts Examination) Rules | Panel constituted to review, formulate syllabus

Jammu: The government Wednesday constituted a committee for reviewing or formulating the syllabus for Jammu and Kashmir Engineers (Accounts Examination) Rules.

The panel, to be serviced by the Public Works (R&B) Department, has been asked to complete the assignment within a period of one month.

As per GAD order, the panel will have the Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works (R&B) Department as its chairman while the Development Commissioner, Works; Director General (Codes), Finance Department; Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department and a representative each of General Administration Department and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) will be its members.