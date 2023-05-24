J&K Engineers (Accounts Examination) Rules | Panel constituted to review, formulate syllabus

Jammu: The government Wednesday constituted a committee for reviewing or formulating the syllabus for Jammu and Kashmir Engineers (Accounts Examination) Rules.
The panel, to be serviced by the Public Works (R&B) Department, has been asked to complete the assignment within a period of one month.
As per GAD order, the panel will have the Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works (R&B) Department as its chairman while the Development Commissioner, Works; Director General (Codes), Finance Department; Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department and a representative each of General Administration Department and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) will be its members.
The Committee has been mandated to review, formulate the syllabus, keeping in view the various reform measures viz., adoption of General Financial Rules, 2017 (GFR-2017), Manuals for Procurement of Works, Goods, Consultancy & Other Services, introduction of JKPWD Manual, Budget, Estimation, Allocation & Monitoring System (BEAMS), J&K Payment System (PaySys), JKPWD-Online Management, Monitoring & Accounting System (PWDOMAS) etc.