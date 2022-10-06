J&K establishes 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district

Srinagar: In a review meeting of Rural Development Department held by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, it was informed that J&K has achieved the milestone of being first to establish at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in each of its districts as per the aspirations of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Dr Mehta applauded the department for this unique achievement and asked them not to stop here but work harder to further improve these rural assets throughout J&K. He enjoined upon them to take this mission further.

The UT of J&K had started implementing the scheme in a mission mode at the very beginning of the mission. The UT level committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary with the participation of departments like Forest, Culture, Revenue, Jal Shakti was constituted for apex level monitoring and implementation of the scheme.