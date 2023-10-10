J&K formally transfers 3998 kanal land to GoI for AIIMS Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has formally sanctioned the transfer of 3998 kanal of land free of cost in Pulwama and Samba districts to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for the construction of two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in J&K.
A formal order issued by Secretary Revenue, Piyush Singla, states: “Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of land measuring 3998 kanal, 8 marla with 2044 kanal and 2 marla in Pulwama district and 1954 kanal and 6 marla in Samba district of J&K from the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department in favour of the MoHFW, Government of India, for the construction of AIIMS, Kashmir and AIIMS Jammu, in terms of Rule 310 of General Financial Rules, 2017 without any cost as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Government of India (GoI) and Jammu and Kashmir government.”
The order also stipulates that the land should be used for the specific purposes for which it had been transferred, with no diversion for other purposes.
Furthermore, it was indicated that the H&ME Department of J&K would take further action regarding the transfer of the land as per the MoU and any associated terms and conditions with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI.
The Administrative Council approved the proposal with the directive that the amount of ‘Additional Land’ to be transferred to AIIMS, Kashmir, would be re-verified and reflected in the MoU.
Meanwhile, the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district is progressing at a rapid pace, with efforts underway to complete the project by December 31, 2024.
The AIIMS project, approved by the Central government in 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 1828 crore, encompasses the construction of approximately 57 buildings, including a hospital, hostels, residential quarters, sports facilities, and gardens featuring medicinal plants among other amenities.
Once completed, the institute would add 1000 beds to its current capacity in Kashmir, including 300 super-speciality beds.
It would also house a medical college with a capacity of 100 students and a nursing college accommodating 60 students.
In a related development, the GoI has created 94 faculty posts and 244 non-faculty posts for the AIIMS project in Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).
These positions include professors, additional professors, associate professors, and assistant professors as well as nursing and resident staff.
These posts will be filled as soon as the infrastructure is ready for their allocation.
The construction of these AIIMS facilities is a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare services in the region and is expected to bring advanced medical facilities and education opportunities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.