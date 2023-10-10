J&K formally transfers 3998 kanal land to GoI for AIIMS Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has formally sanctioned the transfer of 3998 kanal of land free of cost in Pulwama and Samba districts to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for the construction of two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in J&K.

A formal order issued by Secretary Revenue, Piyush Singla, states: “Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of land measuring 3998 kanal, 8 marla with 2044 kanal and 2 marla in Pulwama district and 1954 kanal and 6 marla in Samba district of J&K from the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department in favour of the MoHFW, Government of India, for the construction of AIIMS, Kashmir and AIIMS Jammu, in terms of Rule 310 of General Financial Rules, 2017 without any cost as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Government of India (GoI) and Jammu and Kashmir government.”

The order also stipulates that the land should be used for the specific purposes for which it had been transferred, with no diversion for other purposes.