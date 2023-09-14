J&K government asks departments, nodal agencies to complete safety audit in a month

Jammu: The J&K government has asked all its departments and their nodal agencies to get the security audit of their websites or applications hosted at the State Data Centre (SDC) conducted from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) empanelled agencies besides submitting same to this agency within one month.

J&K e-Governance Agency Chief Executive Officer, through a circular, has cautioned that the “security audit of the websites or applications should be completed within one month from date of issuance of this circular failing which the services will be shut from State Data Centre (SDC).

Warning has been issued after taking a serious view of non-compliance of guidelines issued in this connection by the majority of the departments.