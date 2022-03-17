J&K Government issues final notice to defaulting employees

In this connection, the government has also issued instructions for its various corporations or Public Sector Units (PSUs) which have not been able to get their employees registered on the portal due to the non-availability of either CPIS number or DDO code.

The failure or non-submission of the property returns by the government employees invites a punitive action under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder.

Further, the defaulting employees will be guilty of committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be punishable under the said act.