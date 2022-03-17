J&K Government issues final notice to defaulting employees

Jammu: The J&K government on Thursday, in a final notice to its “defaulting employees”, has asked them to submit their Annual Property Returns (APRs) through online mode on Property Returns System (PRS) portal from March 22 to 28, 2022 positively or face action.
By providing “last and final opportunity to the defaulting employees”, it has cautioned that thereafter, no more opportunity will be granted and action stipulated under rules will be initiated against them.
In this connection, the government has also issued instructions for its various corporations or Public Sector Units (PSUs) which have not been able to get their employees registered on the portal due to the non-availability of either CPIS number or DDO code.
The failure or non-submission of the property returns by the government employees invites a punitive action under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder.
Further, the defaulting employees will be guilty of committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be punishable under the said act.
Moreover, non-submission of the property returns will also result in denial of the vigilance clearance of such employees.
The ‘final’ notice has been given after observing that despite an extension in the date of submission of property returns, many employees have failed to submit the same and have thus made default in this mandatory process.
In a notification, the General Administration Department stated that vide Circular No 56-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated December 22, 2021, detailed instructions were issued to all the employees to register themselves on the PRS portal and subsequently file their Annual Property Returns for the year 2021 necessarily, on the portal from January 1 to 31, 2022.
“The submission of the returns was thus supposed to be closed on January 31, 2022. However, the last date for submission of property returns through online mode by the employees was extended up to February 15, 2022. Despite extension in the date of submission of property returns, however, it has been observed that various employees have failed to submit their property returns and have thus made default in this mandatory process. It has also been observed that various employees have registered themselves on the portal but not submitted their property returns, thus they too have caused a default in the submission of their details,” it said.
As per the notification, the matter was again considered in the General Administration Department and it was decided that a last and final opportunity might be granted to these defaulting employees who failed to submit their property returns within the stipulated timeline.
“Accordingly, the submission of Property Returns by the defaulting employees shall be allowed through online mode on the Property Returns System (PRS portal) with effect from March 22 to 28, 2022. All those employees, who had registered themselves on the portal but not submitted their property returns shall submit the same, besides, the unregistered employees shall get themselves registered on the Portal and subsequently submit their property returns, during the above stipulated period,” it was ordered.
The GAD notification also noted that the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of corporations or PSUs were directed to register the employees working under their establishment using the 'DDO Registration' option on the Property Returns portal, using their existing DDO credentials so that the employees could get registered and were able to file their Annual Property Returns through PRS portal.
“However, it has been observed that various corporations or PSUs have not been able to get their employees registered on the portal due to non-availability of either CPIS number or DDO code. The matter has been considered and it has been decided that all such corporations or PSUs, which have not been able to register on the portal, shall be facilitated by the General Administration Department in getting their DDOs or employees registered on the PRS portal and subsequent filing of their property returns,” the notice reads.
For facilitation, the corporations or PSUs have been asked to furnish specified details to the GAD.
They have been asked to send details on the email address gadvigadm123@gmail.com.
“These details must reach GAD within two days, positively. After the details are received by the GAD, necessary instruction shall follow,” the notification read.