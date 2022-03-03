JK government providing 173 online services: Chief Secretary Mehta

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was providing 173 online services and would add more services soon.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Inaugurating a one-day workshop on Digilocker and UMANG here, the chief secretary said that at present 173 online services were being provided to citizens of the region and directed the IT department and officers from JaKeGA to identify more services to be rolled out in J&K.

He said that J&K had already taken a lead in the introduction of e-services in its functioning and now ranks second countrywide in the implementation of e-Office.