JK government providing 173 online services: Chief Secretary Mehta

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was providing 173 online services and would add more services soon.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Inaugurating a one-day workshop on Digilocker and UMANG here, the chief secretary said that at present 173 online services were being provided to citizens of the region and directed the IT department and officers from JaKeGA to identify more services to be rolled out in J&K.
He said that J&K had already taken a lead in the introduction of e-services in its functioning and now ranks second countrywide in the implementation of e-Office.
“Due to its endeavors and other strategic policies, the government has been successful in delivering quality digital services besides continuing addition of more services to facilitate the population,” Mehta said.
He said that the government was capable of efficient data handling and that the system should strive towards improving digital services.
Highlighting the benefits of digital services, the chief secretary said that this vital utility would eliminate the scope of error and corruption in the delivery of public services.
“These would automate a lot of mundane procedures and would eventually require less manual intervention,” he said.
Mehta encouraged the possibility of seamless integration of the PARICHAY authentication service of the Centre with the online services of J&K.
He also called for the incorporation of a payment gateway for facilitating easy submission of fees.
The chief secretary asked the JaKeGA to map out all public services and prepare detailed project reports for incorporating them on the 'universal set of citizen services'.
He asked for launching 50 critical services in mobile format within three months.
Mehta exhorted upon the respective officers to gather people's feedback on their services through online as well offline mode.
“We hope to eliminate all scope of corruption with the introduction of digital services. The society is passing through an era of rapid transformation and therefore need to make the best use of latest technologies to provide hassle-free, corruption-free services to the public,” he said.