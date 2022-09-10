J&K Government submits 12 more crops for GI tagging

Dulloo said that the government had prepared a list of 12 more new crops and submitted them for the GI tag approval.

He said that crop diversification was very vital to enhance the income of the farmers and the government was working hard to achieve desirable results.

Dulloo said that the GI tag would not only enhance the farmer’s incomes but also provide sustainable and secure income generation sources for them.

He said that the different areas of Jammu and Kashmir, with their unique weather conditions, were being studied and farmers were being guided to work out the economics of niche crops including, Basmati rice, pecan nut, Kala Zera, walnut, and saffron.

“Farmers are being guided to cultivate niche crops which will enhance their socio-economic setup. This will have a significant effect on diversification of farms growing niche crops,” Dulloo said. “There is a need to introduce technical innovations in the production of niche crops.”